Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $285.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $250.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.