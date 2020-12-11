Linde’s (LIN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has a $285.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $250.95 on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

