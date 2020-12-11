LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of LIQT opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.21.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

