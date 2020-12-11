Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $355.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

