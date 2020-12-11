Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $355.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.08 and a 200-day moving average of $378.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.