Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.62-8.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +22% (implies $88 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.91 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.62-8.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

