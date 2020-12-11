Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU opened at $369.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.72. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

