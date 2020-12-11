Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $369.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.55.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

