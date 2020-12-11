Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

LUNMF stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

