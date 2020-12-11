Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

LYFT stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 104.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 66.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

