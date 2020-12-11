LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,886 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

