Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.