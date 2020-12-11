Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $348.82.

MA stock opened at $331.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.34. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

