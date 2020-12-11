Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Now Covered by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MATN stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Mateon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mateon Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

