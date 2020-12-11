Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni Sells 11,000 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard A. Montoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maximus alerts:

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard A. Montoni sold 11,639 shares of Maximus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $796,223.99.

Shares of MMS opened at $71.46 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.