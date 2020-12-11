McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stephens currently has $225.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.69.

McDonald’s stock opened at $208.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

