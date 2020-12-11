McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MUX. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX opened at $0.99 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 1,059,385 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 344.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.