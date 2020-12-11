MetLife (NYSE:MET) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MetLife by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 182,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of MetLife by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 98,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

