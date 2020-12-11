MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Sells $215,400.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,614 shares in the company, valued at $17,901,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $365.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.