Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MIUFY stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and various finance businesses. It operates in two segments, Customer Finance and Asset Finance. The company offers finance leases and installment sales, as well as loans to individual customers relating to credit risk management; and operating leases, investments or loans related to real estate, aircraft financing, and leasing of office buildings related to individual asset or project management.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.