Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $121.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

