Morgan Stanley Boosts Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $17.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CADE opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,981 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

