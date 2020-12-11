Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $315.00 price objective on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $272.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.64. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $310.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.