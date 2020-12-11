Morgan Stanley Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $56.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,307,277.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.