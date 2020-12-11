Morgan Stanley Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABG. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG opened at $141.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.