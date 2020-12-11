Morgan Stanley Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABG. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.
NYSE:ABG opened at $141.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $319.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.