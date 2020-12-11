MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

MOR stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MorphoSys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

