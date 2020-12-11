MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MSA Safety by 34.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $399,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $8,214,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.06. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $154.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

