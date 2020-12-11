National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%.

FIZZ opened at $88.00 on Friday. National Beverage has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

