NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp's fiscal second-quarter results reflect strength in all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is benefiting from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Additionally, the company provided an upbeat guidance for fiscal third quarter, which holds promise. Notably, shares of NetApp have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

