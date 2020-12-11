Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Trading 16% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU)’s stock price rose 16% on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$0.15 to C$0.20. The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,066,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,149,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

