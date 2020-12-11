Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 253.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,119 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWL opened at $20.81 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

