Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 253.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,119 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.