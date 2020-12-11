Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Newmont by 159.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 59.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,511,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,565 shares of company stock worth $1,994,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

