NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at CIBC

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NFI Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

