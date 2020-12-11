NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $140.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 909,776 shares of company stock worth $117,001,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,513,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

