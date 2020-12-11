Northland Securities Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

