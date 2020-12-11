Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 54.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $91.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

