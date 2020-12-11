Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NYSE:OMP opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.