OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

OGE opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

