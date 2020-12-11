Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective reduced by Smith Barney Citigroup from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.58.

OLLI stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 286,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

