Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective reduced by Smith Barney Citigroup from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.58.
OLLI stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25.
In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 286,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
