OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OMVKY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OMVKY opened at $39.54 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

