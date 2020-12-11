ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $30.54 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -763.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $85,953.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,513 shares of company stock worth $26,396,016. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.