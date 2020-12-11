Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

