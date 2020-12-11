Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

