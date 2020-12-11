Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NYSE ORCL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,197. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

