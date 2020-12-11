Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 127.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.