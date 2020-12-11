Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Cut to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Pandora A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.99 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

