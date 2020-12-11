Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parkland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of PKIUF opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. Parkland has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.