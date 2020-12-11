PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.67 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $7,525,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

