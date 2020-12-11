Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $4.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $2.29 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

